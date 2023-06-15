The midfielder, 30, spent just over two years at the Spireites, making 40 appearances, scoring twice.

There were three play-off campaigns and two memorable runs to the FA Cup third, but he did not play for Town in his last year due to injury, so he has mixed feelings about his experience.

In an interview with the DT, looking back on his time at the Blues, he said: “I reflect on my time as a bit incomplete. It is very bittersweet. Definitely a lot of good memories, I made lifelong friends, but I wish I could have done more. I went there with a clear mission of helping the club get promoted so I am upset I was not able to achieve that goal. But I definitely enjoyed my time there, it is a big club, not just because of its history, but also the fans. I enjoyed playing in front of the fans and I felt the love as well.

Manny Oyeleke pictured in action for Chesterfield.

“I felt I had a sticky period when I first came, I found it a little bit difficult to adjust until about four, five, six games in and then I felt back to myself. I definitely fell in love with the fans on and off the pitch. I can definitely say that when I was on the pitch I gave my all for the badge and I think the fans saw that. I could not have asked for any more in terms of support.”

His most treasured memory at Chesterfield, and one that he says he will never forget, is of course the FA Cup third round clash against the then European champions, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, in January 2022. Oyeleke was at Chelsea as a youngster so it was a dream draw for him.

“It is my favourite memory without a doubt, being a lifelong Chelsea fan, being at Chelsea for 10 years as a youngster, it was amazing,” he explained. “I will always remember when the draw was made, I was absolutely speechless. I could not believe it. It was a full circle moment, when you think of all the sacrifices my mum and I had made to get to that point, it was a really, really good moment.”

Chelsea, then managed by German Thomas Tuchel, had been expected to name a much-changed side full of academy and fringe players. Instead, they put all the big guns out including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Oyeleke said: “When we were in the changing room and the team-sheet came out, we all just kind of looked at each other and we all just laughed! But that is what we went there for, that is what we wanted to do, to play against the best players in the world. It was one of those moments where it was a joyful laugh as a team to try and kill the nerves.

“On the pitch it was okay. But it was in the tunnel (where it was a bit surreal), standing right next to them. Everything looked clean and pristine. I was kind of looking out of the corner of my eye, I didn’t look straight at them, I didn't want them to see that I was kind of in awe of them but I was giving them a little glance…this is real, this is actually really happening!”

Oyeleke’s direct opponent in central midfield that day was former Inter Milan and Real Madrid man Kovacic, capped almost 100 times by Croatia.

“It was great to see how he moved, to see the level, knowing that regardless of how well they played, it is still only probably 70 per cent of their real capacity, so it was really intriguing to see their decision-making, their technique,” he said. “There was one time where Kovacic just literally glided past three of our players, I got my head down to sprint and he was right in front of me, as soon as I got my head back up after three or four strides, he was up by the edge of the box and I was like ‘wow.’ It was a great experience all round and something I will never forget in my life.”

Knowing that he might not get such an opportunity again, Oyeleke seized his moment early on in the game to get the shirt of Kovacic, much to the envy of his team-mates.

Oyeleke laughed: “I was really proactive with it! In the first-half, about 20 seconds in, I think the ball went out for a throw-in and I said to Kovacic ‘listen, mate, I know you are going to give me the run around, but please promise me, let me get your shirt after the end of the game’ and he said ‘no problem.’"

With Chelsea 4-0 up at half-time, Kovacic was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek so Oyeleke thought his chances of getting his shirt had now gone, but he was wrong and. much to his surprise, asked for the favour to be returned!

He explained: “At the end of the game, I was just about to walk into the changing room and Kovacic was waiting for me! He gave me his shirt and I said thank you and I was about to walk away and he said ‘can I get your shirt as well?’ I was like ‘what are you going to use it for, toilet paper?’ and he laughed and took my shirt.

"I was never going to say no. It was a real compliment for a player like that to ask me. Game recognises game,” Oyeleke joked.

With Loftus-Cheek having replaced Kovacic, this presented another chance for Manny to get another shirt of a star.

He told the DT: “I always wanted to get shirts of players I was playing against in centre mid. Loftus Cheek came on for him (Kovacic) at half-time and again it was another lesson in how different the levels are, how good they are, how primed they are as athletes. Literally, immediately after Kovacic went back into the changing room, Loftus-Cheek came out and gave me his shirt as well! A lot of the lads were annoyed at me! So I have got two shirts at home of top players who I have played against. They are at home now and they are coming out, it is summer time, you might see me at Battersea having a picnic in a Kovacic shirt!”

Chesterfield held their own in the second-half, eventually losing 5-1, with Akwasi Asante scoring in front of 6,000 Spireites fans.

“That was class,” Oyeleke said. “It was amazing to hear the roar. I think the Chelsea fans appreciated it as well. We drew the second-half against the champions of Europe.”

Unfortunately, Oyeleke did not play a single minute of last season, his last game coming in May 2022. He came off at Torquay United with a serious knee injury that required surgery and never wore the Chesterfield shirt again.

“I am really upset that that was my last game for Chesterfield, I would have loved to have signed off in a better way,” he said.

A whole year of not playing was ‘ extremely mentally tough’, he admitted, but thankfully he is on the right path now.

“I felt like a burden at times,” he explained. “Having a young family, it was really difficult to come back home, knowing that I am not 100 per cent myself, not fulfilled, happy. It was very hard not to bring all that back home as well.

“But now I am fit, I have been for a while, I am completely over my injury and I am 100 per cent ready to go. I have been talking to a few clubs. It is very difficult to have negotiations when you have not played for a whole year. Of course clubs have questions and I totally get that.”

Overall, he enjoyed his time at the Spireites, had lots of good memories despite not getting that promotion he craved, but the club will always have a place in his heart.

“I have got the utmost respect for Paul Cook, he has done so much in his career, a top guy,” he added.

“I just want to say thanks to all the staff at Chesterfield, the chef, the secretaries, Jason the kit man, the people in the background, there are so many good people there. They are the unsung heroes that you don’t hear about. They will be there after managers and players.