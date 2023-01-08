Dobra, 21, bagged a double in the first-half to put the Spireites 3-2 ahead and complete a remarkable turnaround only for Brandon Thomas-Asante to send it to a replay with an equaliser in injury-time.

Dobra’s brace took him to five FA Cup goals in four games this season and it means he has scored in all four rounds this campaign.

And the Albanian under-21 international caught the eye of Rashford, who shared an image on his Instagram of Dobra copying his goal celebration, alongside a ‘handshake’ emoji, suggesting the Manchester United forward rather enjoyed it.

Armando Dobra scored twice for Chesterfield against West Brom.

Dobra, a Manchester United fan, had clearly been watching his team in action on Friday night as Rashford did the same celebration after scoring their third goal in a 3-1 win against Everton.

"I thought we played really well today but it was just so disappointing to concede so late on,” Dobra said.

"I think we deserved to win today.

"We pressed them well, the gaffer set us out to go toe-to-toe with them and I thought we played really well today.

Marcus Rashford shared a picture of Amando Dobra copying his celebration on his Instagram.

"There was a bit of nerves before the game but I thought we dealt with it well.

"I always thought we would come back, we have got a good group, and especially with the fans behind us. The fans were unbelievable.”

Talking through his goals, Dobra added: "The first goal was good play down the right hand side, (Liam) Mandeville has pulled it back, it is a hard finish but I think I made it look a bit easy. And for the second one, (Joe) Quigley has made an unbelievable run, he has had a shot and the keeper has spilled it and I have put in.”