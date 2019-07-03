Manchester United see £70m bid turned down for former Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Harry Maguire took a knock this morning when it was revealed Leicester City had rejected their £70m bid for the England defender.

Maguire, who went to school in Chesterfield, has been the subject of growing speculation with long-standing admirer United while neighbours Manchester City are also said to be keen.

The 26-year-old’s stock has risen dramatically over the past two years, earning 20 England caps since the Foxes paid £17m to secure his services from Hull City in 2017.

He is reported to have informed Leicester that he would like to move on this summer, accoring to iNews.