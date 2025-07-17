Sonny Aljofree of Manchester United. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The new League Two season starts in just over two weeks and transfer business is hotting up around the division.

Here’s a round-up of the latest moves…

BROMLEY

The Ravens have swooped to bring back midfielder Ben Krauhaus on a season-long loan from Brentford. The 20-year-old left Bromley to sign for the Bees in January 2024 and has since helped their ‘B’ team win the under-21 Professional Development League. Krauhaus is manager Andy Woodman’s fifth summer signing.

BARNET

The newly-promoted side have added right-back Kane Smith, 29, from Stevenage, on a free transfer to their squad. The former Boreham Wood defender helped Stevenage win promotion to League One in 2023. "Kane is a player I've admired from afar for a long time, constantly on my list as a manager," Barnet manager Dean Brennan said.

CREWE

Young Aston Villa midfielder Tommi O'Reilly, 21, has signed on loan for the season. The academy product made his senior Villa debut in the Europa Conference League in December 2023 and gained first-team experience on loan at Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons last season.

SWINDON TOWN

Another Aston Villa youngster to go out on loan is Finley Munroe, 20, who has joined the Robins for the season. Munroe has already shown a positive attitude to going out on loan, having been at Spanish fourth tier side Real Union last season. The defender has played for Villa’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy and made two first-team appearances.

TRANMERE ROVERS

Experienced midfielder Richie Smallwood, 34, has bolstered Tranmere’s ranks after leaving Bradford City, who he captained to promotion to League One last season. The former Rotherham United man has signed a one-year contract at Prenton Park.

NOTTS COUNTY

Manchester United centre-back Sonny Aljofree, 20, has signed on a season-long loan. The youth has not made a first-team appearance yet but has captained their under-21 side. He is no stranger to League Two, having been on loan at Accrington Stanley last season.

COLCHESTER UNITED

The U’s have paid a fee for midfielder Ben Perry, 20, from Nottingham Forest. Perry was on loan at League One outfit Northampton Town last term, making 17 appearances, and received positive reviews from his time there. He was part of the Forest side which reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2022.

GRIMSBY TOWN

The Mariners have brought in experienced goalkeeper Christy Pym on a two-year deal from Mansfield Town. Pym has promotions with the Stags and Peterborough United on his CV.