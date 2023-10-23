News you can trust since 1855
Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton to be remembered at Chesterfield-York City match

A minute’s silence will be held to honour Sir Bobby Charlton at Chesterfield’s home match against York City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
The Manchester United and England legend sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, aged 86.

He was capped 106 times, scoring 49 goals, as well as helping the Three Lions win the 1966 World Cup.

For United, he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup during 17 years at the club, scoring 249 goals in 758 games.

Chesterfield host York City on Tuesday night.
Chesterfield host York City on Tuesday night.

He survived the Munich air crash in 1958, in which 23 people died, including eight of his team-mates.

As a mark of respect, the National League has announced that there will be a minute’s silence before every game in midweek and black armbands will be worn.

In a statement, the National League said they are ‘saddened’ by his death.

They added: “Sir Bobby made his debut for Manchester United in 1956, commanding the midfield for the Red Devils in over 750 games. He will forever be remembered as a legend for both Manchester United and England.”

