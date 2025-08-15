Paul Cook.

Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke have spoken highly about each other ahead of Saturday’s match.

The experienced pair have managed well over one thousand games between them and won seven promotions. This weekend they go head-to-head at the SMH Group Stadium but there will be a lot of respect shown on the touchline and behind the scenes.

Both sides are tipped to challenge for promotion but, whereas the Spireites have won two from two in the league, Rovers have lost both of their fixtures in League Two. But Cook is backing former Stag Clarke to turn their fortunes around.

He said: “I have played against Darrell’s team a lot. I think Darrell is probably a very similar manager to myself. He likes attacking football so we will see what type of game he brings with Bristol Rovers. But whatever game they bring, it will be a very tough game, I know that for sure.

“He has had success wherever he goes. He is a really good character in terms of him as a person. Darrell’s record is proven success so he will sort Bristol Rovers out this season. I am very confident he will. I think they will be a threat come the end of the season.

"They have got very good players. Like most teams who get relegated, there are always hangovers from disappointment. They are human-beings, not machines. I am sure they will add one or two more before the window closes and I am sure they will be right up there come the end of the season.”

Clarke, who was sacked by Barnsley earlier this year, was complimentary about Cook in his pre-match conference, revealing that the duo talk regularly.

He explained: “Paul Cook is a guy that I have got an unbelievable amount of respect for; we go back a long way. We’ve come up against each other a lot of times, and he’s a great footballing guy. We probably speak three or four times a season. He’s got a talented team. Cook is another manager who’s gone back to his club and took a couple of seasons to get out of the National League, which was no mean feat.

“Last season, they just missed out. They will be in the top seven this season. They’ve got good players, a good squad and a good management team, but we’re looking forward to that challenge. With the form we’re in, nobody will probably be expecting us to go and get anything out of the game, but we’ll be going there with a plan and hopefully execute it.”