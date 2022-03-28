It was announced on Monday morning that Darren Sarll, 39, has left Yeovil Town to take over at Woking.

Sarll had been in charge at the Glovers since 2019, guiding them to 12th so far this season.

Woking, currently 15th, had been looking for a new manager after sacking Alan Dowson at the start of March.

Chesterfield play Woking at home on the final day of the season on May 15.

The Spireites have done the double over Sarll’s Yeovil team this campaign.

“The club received dozens of quality applications for the job, and Darren was a top candidate from the moment we reviewed his CV,” Woking chief executive, John Katz, said.

“We were extraordinarily impressed with his aggressive playing style, budget maximization, and the table positions he has achieved in his time at Yeovil, including reaching the play-offs in his first season.”

On being appointed, Sarll said: “I am very honoured and proud to be offered the manager’s position at one of the last great non-league institutions. For years Woking has found success at the very top of non-league, and in tandem with John, Drew and the board, my ambition is to close that gap that exists right now within what is a very competitive division.

“After 20 years of working in this industry, I hope my experiences can accelerate the professional on-field growth of the football club. I am looking forward to meeting the players and staff and all of you – the supporters."

Yeovil Town confirmed Sarll’s departure with ‘immediate effect.’