Chesterfield beat Barnet 2-0 on Tuesday night.

'Man of the match' - Chesterfield player ratings from impressive win against Barnet

Chesterfield need to just 11 more points to confirm their promotion to League Two after beating Barnet 2-0.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:20 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

His 10th clean sheet of the season and first in six games. He didn’t have any meaningful saves to make but he showed a clean pair of hands when coming for crosses and corners. Everything stuck.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

His 10th clean sheet of the season and first in six games. He didn't have any meaningful saves to make but he showed a clean pair of hands when coming for crosses and corners. Everything stuck.

An improved, solid outing. Disciplined in his defensive work and neat and tidy on the ball.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

An improved, solid outing. Disciplined in his defensive work and neat and tidy on the ball.

My man of the match. Recalled to the side and he took his chance. He was strong in the air, first to every ball and tidied up at the back nicely a couple of times in difficult situations.

3. Ash Palmer 8

My man of the match. Recalled to the side and he took his chance. He was strong in the air, first to every ball and tidied up at the back nicely a couple of times in difficult situations.

Palmer’s centre-back partner was also a rock. He won a lot of first contacts and totally dominated O’Donkor in the air all night. He made a big block in his own box and then not long after he played a sublime key pass for the first goal. A captain's performance.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Palmer's centre-back partner was also a rock. He won a lot of first contacts and totally dominated O'Donkor in the air all night. He made a big block in his own box and then not long after he played a sublime key pass for the first goal. A captain's performance.

