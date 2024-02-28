Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
His 10th clean sheet of the season and first in six games. He didn’t have any meaningful saves to make but he showed a clean pair of hands when coming for crosses and corners. Everything stuck. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
An improved, solid outing. Disciplined in his defensive work and neat and tidy on the ball. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
My man of the match. Recalled to the side and he took his chance. He was strong in the air, first to every ball and tidied up at the back nicely a couple of times in difficult situations. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Palmer’s centre-back partner was also a rock. He won a lot of first contacts and totally dominated O’Donkor in the air all night. He made a big block in his own box and then not long after he played a sublime key pass for the first goal. A captain's performance. Photo: Catherine Ivill