Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match...

Ross Fitzsimons 5

A run of four straight clean sheets comes to an end. Got caught on the ball in the first-half but John Lewis let him off the hook by firing wide. But Duckworth made him pay early after the break when his attempted pass went straight to the York man and he drilled in from distance. Not a lot he could do about the other two goals.

Liam Mandeville celebrates with Ryan Colclough. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 6

Started on the front-foot and looked bright on the ball in the opening 20-25 minutes and he played a part in the opening goal with a well-worked short corner routine. Got into some good positions in the second-half but he didn’t make the most of them.

Ash Palmer 6

The centre-back kept things simple and didn’t take any risks. He didn’t appear to do much wrong on first viewing. Subbed off late on as Town threw on another attacking player.

Jamie Grimes 6

Similar to Palmer. Some strong bits of defending early on and was okay in possession. Could he or his fellow defenders have done more to prevent the first goal which came from a long ball forward and a knockdown? I’d have to see it back.

Laurence Maguire 6

I thought he was good in the air throughout the game and got forward regularly, particularly in the first-half, where he broke into the box a couple of times.

Mike Jones 6

Neat and tidy in possession. Battled hard and did his best to drive the team forward but probably didn’t affect it as much as he would have liked.

Ollie Banks 6

Drifted in and out of the game. Saw some flashes here and there, one dangerous shot blocked in the second-half, but didn’t dominate like he can. His headed clearance from a York corner only went as far as McLaughlin, who found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Liam Mandeville 8

Chesterfield’s man of the match by a mile. Curled home a beauty on 19 minutes, his seventh of the season. Had another chance to make it 2-0 but didn’t quite make the connection he would have wanted. At 3-1 down he kept on going, never gave up, never stopped running, and continued to try and take the game to York. His ball retention was excellent.

Andrew Dallas 5

Just my opinion but I don’t think playing him in the ‘10’ is getting the best out of him. He’s someone who has mainly played out wide or on the shoulder of defenders as a striker. You get feeling sense Cook is waiting for Dobra to come back before moving Dallas up top. They couldn’t get the ball into him and he had little impact on the game. Subbed off with 20 to go.

Ryan Colclough 6

Some bursts down the left but not a lot of joy. Assist for Mandeville’s goal and a couple of dangerous shots blocked in the second-half but one of his quieter games in recent weeks.

Paul McCallum 5

Unfortunately he just wasn’t really in the game. He did okay with the balls up to him but there was no real service with a clear lack of crosses into the box for him to attack. Subbed off on 70.

Akwasi Asante 6

Good to see him back but the game was taken away from Chesterfield just minutes after he came on.

Joe Quigley 6

Came on for the final 20 minutes. McCallum can’t play against Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday so Quigley could get the nod.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A