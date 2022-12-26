Joe Quigley scored in each half after the Blues fell behind to Caolan Lavery’s opener.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from Glanford Park…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Jamie Grimes.

The stopper made a couple of decent saves in the first-half and a really important one with his legs at his near post late on which helped secured the points. He took the pressure off by coming for balls in the box when the pressure was on late in the match.

Jeff King 7

Bagged another assist for the winner. He was fairly quiet attacking-wise until the end of the first-half when he hit the side-netting and struck a free-kick on target. Bombed on more after the break and was disciplined defensively. Created the winner for Quigley with a low cross from the right.

Ash Palmer 7

Him and Grimes were not given an easy afternoon by Lavery and others but his experience shone through in the end with some timely tackles and interceptions. A steady head at the back throughout.

Jamie Grimes 8

He was a man-mountain at the back, heading clear pretty much every ball that came into the box all afternoon, including several late on as Scunthorpe piled the pressure on. A good way to celebrate his new contract.

Branden Horton 6

Found himself in plenty of space down the left in the first-half but his final ball was missing. Steady enough after the break.

Mike Jones 6

Back in the line-up. Did a lot of good things with his reading of the game and making interceptions but also looked a bit rusty in possession.

Liam Mandeville 6

Came close to scoring in the first-half but his left-footed effort from inside the area hit the post. Other than that he was quiet in the first 45 but saw more of the ball after the break and played his part in the winning goal.

Darren Oldaker 6

Like Mandeville, Oldaker hit the post in the first-half, his low shot was superbly finger-tipped onto the post. He kept possession well but a lot of his passes were sideways and you would have liked him to increase the tempo. But he did play a part in the winning goal.

Tim Akinola 6

Given a rare start but didn’t have the influence he has previously had off the bench with his bursting runs forward and energy. But he’s still young and learning his trade.

Armando Dobra 6

Struck a post in the second-half but he has certainly played better. Held onto the ball for too long times and was ineffective.

Joe Quigley 8

My man of the match. A goal in each half and good in general play. His first was an excellent curling strike into the bottom corner from about 20 yards and his second was a finish from close-range.

Ollie Banks 6

Replaced Akinola for the last 15 minutes.