Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Dangerous attack from Town
Nice switch of play from Banks, Colclough cuts inside from the left, but his shot/cross goes over the bar.
Chance for Maidenhead
But Mitchell-Lawson hooks the ball over the bar.
Chance for Grigg
But home keeper Ross comes out and dives at his feet as he pulled the trigger. Corner.
Stoppage in play
As Maidenhead’s Sho-Silva requires some treatment.
KO!
Chesterfield are in all blue and will kick up the slope in the first 45.
We are underway!
Top support
The teams are out!
Here we go at York Road.
It’s not been a happy hunting ground for Chesterfield in the past, they haven’t won in five previous visits, but this current group are in superb form, winning all of their last seven, so they are full of confidence.
Stay with us for all the key action.
How the hosts line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook makes two changes from the win against Rochdale on Tuesday night.
IN: Banks & Grigg.
OUT: Jones (suspended) & Quigley.
Oldaker makes the bench.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Oldaker, Berry, Quigley.
Maidenhead
Have lost all of their last five games and have not scored in any of their last four.
They have also only won one of their last nine and scored once in their last eight.
They haven’t scored in 360 minutes of football and only once in 12 hours.