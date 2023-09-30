News you can trust since 1855
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield have a chance to make it an impressive eight wins in a row when they visit Maidenhead United today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

15:10 BST

Dangerous attack from Town

Nice switch of play from Banks, Colclough cuts inside from the left, but his shot/cross goes over the bar.

15:09 BST

Chance for Maidenhead

But Mitchell-Lawson hooks the ball over the bar.

15:06 BST

Chance for Grigg

But home keeper Ross comes out and dives at his feet as he pulled the trigger. Corner.

15:05 BST

Stoppage in play

As Maidenhead’s Sho-Silva requires some treatment.

15:01 BST

KO!

Chesterfield are in all blue and will kick up the slope in the first 45.

We are underway!

14:55 BST

Top support

14:54 BST

The teams are out!

Here we go at York Road.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for Chesterfield in the past, they haven’t won in five previous visits, but this current group are in superb form, winning all of their last seven, so they are full of confidence.

Stay with us for all the key action.

14:04 BST

How the hosts line-up

14:00 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes

Paul Cook makes two changes from the win against Rochdale on Tuesday night.

IN: Banks & Grigg.

OUT: Jones (suspended) & Quigley.

Oldaker makes the bench.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, King, Oldaker, Berry, Quigley.

13:11 BSTUpdated 13:41 BST

Maidenhead

Have lost all of their last five games and have not scored in any of their last four.

They have also only won one of their last nine and scored once in their last eight.

They haven’t scored in 360 minutes of football and only once in 12 hours.

