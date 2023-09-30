Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Webb on facing Maidenhead
“We know it’s going to be a really tough game. We will go down there giving them the respect. We don’t tend to try and change our approach on games – home or away.
“We go down there and we play our normal game. We understand their threat, understand our record there, and try and put it right.
“We understand that we don’t have a good record there. We want to turn a corner with that record tomorrow.”
Our predicted line-up
We’ll go for the one change with Ollie Banks replacing the suspended Mike Jones.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Oldaker, Berry, Quigley.
Squad news
Mike Jones is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out for another week.
Match officials
Referee: Jason Richardson
Assistant referee: Jamie Jadviršis
Assistant referee: Marcus Carmichael
Fourth official: Joanne Horwood
Odds
Maidenhead: 9/2
Draw: 3/1
Chesterfield: 1/2
(Sky Bet)
On the road again!
The second away game this week is upon us as Chesterfield head to Maidenhead United.
We’ll bring you everything you need to know.