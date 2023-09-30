News you can trust since 1855
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up

Chesterfield have a chance to make it an impressive eight wins in a row when they visit Maidenhead United today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
10:31 BST

Webb on facing Maidenhead

“We know it’s going to be a really tough game. We will go down there giving them the respect. We don’t tend to try and change our approach on games – home or away.

“We go down there and we play our normal game. We understand their threat, understand our record there, and try and put it right.

“We understand that we don’t have a good record there. We want to turn a corner with that record tomorrow.”

10:29 BST

Our predicted line-up

We’ll go for the one change with Ollie Banks replacing the suspended Mike Jones.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Banks; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, King, Oldaker, Berry, Quigley.

10:27 BST

Squad news

Mike Jones is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out for another week.

10:25 BST

Match officials

Referee: Jason Richardson

Assistant referee: Jamie Jadviršis

Assistant referee: Marcus Carmichael

Fourth official: Joanne Horwood

10:24 BST

Odds

Maidenhead: 9/2

Draw: 3/1

Chesterfield: 1/2

(Sky Bet)

10:23 BST

On the road again!

The second away game this week is upon us as Chesterfield head to Maidenhead United.

We’ll bring you everything you need to know.

