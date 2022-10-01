Maidenhead United boss 'read riot act' to players at half-time in win over Chesterfield
Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire ‘read the riot act’ to his players at half-time in the win against Chesterfield.
Goals either side of the break from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George put the well-organised Magpies in a commanding position.
Tyrone Williams halved the deficit late on but the visitors deserved the victory and could have scored more had it not been for a couple of smart saves from Lucas Covolan.
This was Maidenhead’s first away win of the season and their first away goals.
“It was a tough first-half,” assistant manager Ryan Peters said.
"They (Chesterfield) were really good in the first-half and we were well off it.
"The gaffer read the riot act at half-time and we came out flying in fairness. We got our creative players on the ball, scored a great goal, and we played really well.
"It was really tetchy towards the last stages of it – eight-and-a-half minutes of extra-time did not help – but we got through the game.”
He added: "This is a great three points for us.
"We have finally got back to winning ways against a really good team.
"The boys really put in a shift today.”