Goals either side of the break from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George put the well-organised Magpies in a commanding position.

Tyrone Williams halved the deficit late on but the visitors deserved the victory and could have scored more had it not been for a couple of smart saves from Lucas Covolan.

This was Maidenhead’s first away win of the season and their first away goals.

Maidenhead collected their first away win of the season against Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It was a tough first-half,” assistant manager Ryan Peters said.

"They (Chesterfield) were really good in the first-half and we were well off it.

"The gaffer read the riot act at half-time and we came out flying in fairness. We got our creative players on the ball, scored a great goal, and we played really well.

"It was really tetchy towards the last stages of it – eight-and-a-half minutes of extra-time did not help – but we got through the game.”

He added: "This is a great three points for us.

"We have finally got back to winning ways against a really good team.