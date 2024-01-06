Chesterfield suffered late heartache against Watford in the FA Cup third round as they fell to an injury-time 2-1 defeat.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 9
Made some top saves in each half, commanded his area, came for crosses, and his kicking was sharp. Impressive display. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 9
Provided a great cross for Quigley’s goal. Neat and tidy in possession and stuck to his guns defensively. The equaliser came from a cross down his side, but it might be harsh to mark him down for that. His performance levels have gone up recently. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 9
A throwback of a defensive performance. Outstanding. A man-mountain His positional sense was top draw. He was like a magnet to the ball. Went to ground for Dele-Bashiru's winner but it was good skill from the Watford man. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Miguel Freckleton 9
Got Horton out of jail early on with a superb recovery block. Freckleton himself then needed Boot to save his bacon after a mistake. But he was solid after that and really grew in confidence. Picked out some intelligent passes and put in some strong challenges. Rajovic got across him for the equaliser but it was sharp forward play rather than a mistake. Photo: Tina Jenner