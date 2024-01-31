Magical ​Millie hits four as Chesterfield reach cup final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Four goals from skipper Millie Standen and a late goal from Imogen Fowler wrapped up a brilliant performance and victory for the Blues against a good Borrowash side.

Chesterfield Ladies started the game with a real intensity and fight which led to Georgina Williams being played through one on one against the goalkeeper two minutes into the game. Her touch was too heavy though and the ball went out of play for a goal kick.

The Blues continued to push forwards and forced the Borrowash goalkeeper into two saves in the space of two minutes with shots from Fowler and Williams to keep the scores level.

The deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute of the game thanks to brilliant work down the right-hand side of the attack. Fowler won the ball back and released Chelsea Bailey down the right wing. Her powerful direct run brought her to the by-line where she cut the ball back for Standen to roll the ball past the Borrowash goalkeeper to give the Blues a well-deserved lead.

Following the goal Chesterfield didn’t rest on their laurels. In the 36th minute, Williams was played through on the right-hand side. She beat the Borrowash high defensive line and found herself through against the goalkeeper; she unselfishly squared the ball to the skipper and Standen simply had to roll the ball into the empty net for the Blues to double their lead.

Before half-time Chesterfield survived a goalmouth scramble, with Lily Naylor getting the all-important final block on the goal line to keep the clean sheet intact for the Blues heading into the break.

It took the visitors less than 15 minutes of the second half to make it 3-0 and once again it was the captain that found the back of the net. A ball over the top of the Borrowash defence was latched onto by Standen and she showed her composure to slot the ball underneath the goalkeeper to really put the Blues in the drivers’ seat of this tie.

Standen capped off a wonderful individual performance with her fourth goal on the 70 minute mark. Fowler beat her marker and reached the by-line where she then she cut the ball back to the skipper who placed the ball past the goalkeeper, which put the result of the tie beyond doubt.

In the 90th minute, Fowler’s hard work all afternoon was rewarded with a goal. A lovely team move by the Blues saw the ball cut back to her and she made no mistake with the finish, turning sharply in the box and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to make the score 5-0 to the visitors.

The final whistle blew soon after the restart and the game ended 5-0. It was a fantastic team performance with every Chesterfield Ladies player leaving everything on the pitch and the game was managed in a professional manner by the Blues.