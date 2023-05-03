News you can trust since 1855
Made in Chesterfield: The sports stars who put our town on the map, including Arsenal goalkeepers Bob Wilson and John Lukic, snooker legend Fred Davis and swimmer Imogen Clark - picture gallery

Chesterfield has produced some pretty big time sportsmen and women down the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Dec 2021, 16:03 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:37 BST

From league and FA Cup winners to national champions, England stars, a rally driver and a medal winning swimmer, here are x stars have done themselves and our town.

If you have any sports retro pictures you would like to share with us, email [email protected]

Get the latest Chesterfield sports news, here

Gold medalist Imogen Clark poses with the medal won in the Womens Open 50m Breaststroke final at the British Swimming Championships in 2017. She won a silver in the same event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

1. Imogen Clark

Gold medalist Imogen Clark poses with the medal won in the Womens Open 50m Breaststroke final at the British Swimming Championships in 2017. She won a silver in the same event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Dan Mullan

Goalkeeper Bob Wilson enjoyed an 11 year-long career with Arsenal and was part of their 1970/71 double winning side. He is pictured here during Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea in 1973.

2. Bob Wilson

Goalkeeper Bob Wilson enjoyed an 11 year-long career with Arsenal and was part of their 1970/71 double winning side. He is pictured here during Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea in 1973. Photo: Getty Images

Goalkeeper John Lukic made 596 appearances for Arsenal and Leeds United during a career which spanned from 1978 to 2001. He played in one of the most iconic games in English history when Arsenal clinched the 1988/80 league title in the final minute at Anfield.

3. John Lukic

Goalkeeper John Lukic made 596 appearances for Arsenal and Leeds United during a career which spanned from 1978 to 2001. He played in one of the most iconic games in English history when Arsenal clinched the 1988/80 league title in the final minute at Anfield. Photo: Getty Images

Along with Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson, he was known for dominating darts during the 1980s. Lowe was world champion on three occasions, in 1979, 1987 and 1993.

4. John Lowe

Along with Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson, he was known for dominating darts during the 1980s. Lowe was world champion on three occasions, in 1979, 1987 and 1993. Photo: Paul Gilham

