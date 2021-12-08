Made in Chesterfield - the sports stars who have put our town on the map

From league and FA Cup winners to national champions and England stars, here are 10 stars have done themselves and our town.
1. Bob Wilson
Goalkeeper Bob Wilson enjoyed an 11 year-long career with Arsenal and was part of their 1970/71 double winning side. He is pictured here during Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea in 1973.
Photo: Getty Images
2. John Lukic
Goalkeeper John Lukic made 596 appearances for Arsenal and Leeds United during a career which spanned from 1978 to 2001. He played in one of the most iconic games in English history when Arsenal clinched the 1988/80 league title in the final minute at Anfield.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Liam Pitchford
Liam Pitchford was part of the England team which won bronze medals at the World Team Championships in 2016. He competes at the 2016 Olympics and also won a silver medal in the doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Ernie Moss
Ernie Moss is forever a club legend at Spireites, where he is the club's all-time leading goal-scorer with 192 goals during 539 appearances. Moss won the Fourth Division title in 1969'70 and 1984/85 with Chesterfield.
Photo: JPI Media