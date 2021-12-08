From league and FA Cup winners to national champions, England stars, a rally driver and a medal winning swimmer, here are 15 stars who have done themselves and our town proud.
If you have any sports retro pictures you would like to share with us, email [email protected]
1. Bob Wilson
Goalkeeper Bob Wilson enjoyed an 11 year-long career with Arsenal and was part of their 1970/71 double winning side. He is pictured here during Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea in 1973. Photo: Getty Images
2. Ernie Moss
Ernie Moss is forever a club legend at Spireites, where he is the club's all-time leading goal-scorer with 192 goals during 539 appearances. Moss won the Fourth Division title in 1969'70 and 1984/85 with Chesterfield. Photo: JPI Media
3. Millie Bright
Millie Bright plays as a defender for Women's Super League club Chelsea, which she captains, and the England national team. With Chelsea, she has won nineteen honours, including eight league titles and a domestic treble in both the 2020–21 and 2024–25 seasons. Photo: Getty Images
4. John Lukic
Goalkeeper John Lukic made 596 appearances for Arsenal and Leeds United during a career which spanned from 1978 to 2001. He played in one of the most iconic games in English history when Arsenal clinched the 1988/80 league title in the final minute at Anfield. Photo: Google