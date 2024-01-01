Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Moors beat the Spireites 2-0 on Boxing Day and they led by the same scoreline with 30 minutes remaining at the SMH Group Stadium on New Year’s Day.

But three goals in five minutes from Tom Naylor, Ryan Colclough and Will Grigg secured the points for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really disappointed with the result,” Whing said. “We had a mad 10 minutes, I know they had a lot of the ball before that, but I thought we looked comfortable really. We resorted them to playing around the back with their centre-halves. Our shape was really good. We tweaked it a bit from our home game because they are really good in wide areas. As you have seen with the goals, their quality in wide areas is frightening.

Solihull Moors boss Andy Whing.

"It is just disappointing to concede a clump of goals. Our mentality has got to be better. We lost the game in a crazy 10 minutes.

"They have got loads of quality and that first goal kind of knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. They probably had more legs than us as well – they changed four players from their starting line-up on Boxing Day.”

He added: "There are loads of positives to take but it is just that mentality shift. We have got to be better when we do concede goals and I am sure we will.