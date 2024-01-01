'Mad 10 minutes' cost Solihull Moors against Chesterfield
The Moors beat the Spireites 2-0 on Boxing Day and they led by the same scoreline with 30 minutes remaining at the SMH Group Stadium on New Year’s Day.
But three goals in five minutes from Tom Naylor, Ryan Colclough and Will Grigg secured the points for the Blues.
“I am really disappointed with the result,” Whing said. “We had a mad 10 minutes, I know they had a lot of the ball before that, but I thought we looked comfortable really. We resorted them to playing around the back with their centre-halves. Our shape was really good. We tweaked it a bit from our home game because they are really good in wide areas. As you have seen with the goals, their quality in wide areas is frightening.
"It is just disappointing to concede a clump of goals. Our mentality has got to be better. We lost the game in a crazy 10 minutes.
"They have got loads of quality and that first goal kind of knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. They probably had more legs than us as well – they changed four players from their starting line-up on Boxing Day.”
He added: "There are loads of positives to take but it is just that mentality shift. We have got to be better when we do concede goals and I am sure we will.
"We have come up short today but I think most people would have taken three points out of the two games. The players have worked their absolute socks off.”