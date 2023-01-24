'Machine' - Chesterfield player ratings from late win against Altrincham

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Lucas Covolan 7

Got the nod ahead of Fitzsimons and he impressed. He was a lot calmer than in previous outings and he took the pressure off by coming for three corners, including one during five minutes of added time.

Lucas Covolan in action against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 6

He was quiet in the first-half but to be fair Altrincham’s left flank did a good job on him. He was brighter after the break, although his crossing and passing were off the mark. But he didn’t let that deter him and he provided the assist, his 11th of the season, with a corner which Palmer headed in.

Ash Palmer 8

The matchwinner. Chose the perfect time to score his first Chesterfield goal when he headed in King’s corner late on. Down the other end, he denied Hulme a tap-in with a last-ditch interception in the first-half. Apart from one stray pass in the first-half he was solid.

Jamie Grimes 5

He wasn’t the only one but he gave away possession too easily on too many occasions. But he was still part of a defence which kept a clean sheet.

Bailey Clements 6

Defensively he was okay apart from when Hulme held him off to send Dinanga through on goal. Got into some promising attacking positions but probably didn’t make the most of them.

Mike Jones 8

Slipped once or twice which led to Altrincham counters but he played with a real intent, purpose and tempo in the second-half and kept on demanding the ball. Forced Byrne into a low fingertip save. Played with a lot of desire and hunger. What a machine.

Ollie Banks 7

A decent return to the starting line-up. One of the better players in a poor first-half as he tried to make things happen and tested Byrne in the Altrincham net. Came close after the break with another strike from distance.

Liam Mandeville 7

Forced Byrne into a parry in the first-half and had another shot over the crossbar. Looked after the ball well but struggled to create. Subbed off.

Akwasi Asante 6

Probably still trying to get to grips with the ‘10’ position. At times he linked the play nicely. Moved up front as the game went on but no chances came his way.

Armando Dobra 6

He looked the most likely to make something happen in the first 45 but he couldn’t quite find enough space. It was a similar story in the second-half. He was marked man throughout. Subbed off.

Joe Quigley 5

Perhaps still struggling with the bug that kept him out of the West Brom defeat. The ball didn’t stick when it went up to him but the service into him wasn’t the best either. Subbed off.

Ryan Colclough 7

A nice 20-minute cameo, in place of Mandeville, to make his debut against his former side.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

Came on for Mandeville for the last 10 minutes. One mazy dribble caught the eye.

Tim Akinola N/A