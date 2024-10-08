'Lucky to have him' - Chesterfield manager Paul Cook praises 'major signing'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Naylor has received a big pat on the back from manager Paul Cook.

Naylor’s return to midfield was one a lot of supporters were calling for and he has shown why in the three games he has played there.

He signed for Chesterfield in summer 2023, dropping down from the Championship to play non-league football to be closer to his family after a career of being away from them for long periods.

“Tom is a good player, he has been a major signing for this football club,” Cook told the DT. “He has been a fans’ favourite and a staff favourite.

"I think if you look back historically on Tom’s career it has probably been the same remit at every club he has been at. He has been captain at every club. And when you get professionals as good as Tom Naylor, with the greatest respect, my job is easy. You don’t have to manage these lads, they just do everything properly and that is credit to Tom and how he conducts himself on a daily basis.”

Naylor showed his versatility in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Walsall as he moved around the team as the Spireites searched for a way to get back into the contest.

Cook continued "We are lucky to have him in terms of his adaptability on a football pitch. He can play numerous positions. Probably the way we play with two sitters probably doesn’t suit Tom’s style because Tom has got so much more energy to offer with late penalty box entries and the goals he scores. He is probably a number eight in the modern day game.

"He just adapts to everything and we are delighted to have him and we love working with him.”

Chesterfield return to action on Saturday against Notts County (12.30pm).