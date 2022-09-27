Lucas Covolan open to joining Chesterfield on permanent basis from Port Vale

The Brazilian goalkeeper is currently on a season-long loan from League One club Port Vale but is out of contract next summer.

Asked if he knows what his future holds at Vale, he told the DT: "No, I don’t know.

"I came here to do my best and to be the best goalie in the league, to be the best goalie that they can have at Chesterfield.

Lucas Covolan is on loan from Port Vale this season. Picture: Tina Jenner

"Hopefully we can achieve something good this season.”

And when asked if he would be open to moving to the Spireites permanently, he added: "Yes, 100 per cent.

"The game that we play fits me perfectly so I am more than happy to be staying here.

"I have settled in very, very good.

"I think the town, the people and the club are very friendly so that helps so much when you go onto the pitch because you are happy outside so you are going to do your best on the pitch as well.”

Covolan has played at National League before, reaching and even scoring in a dramatic play-off final defeat for Torquay United against Hartlepool United in 2021.

After missing out on promotion the 31-year-old left the Gulls to join Vale and made 21 appearances in League Two last season.

"I don’t think there is much difference between the National League and League Two,” he explained. “It is just small details. Some of the clubs have a little bit more money to chuck into the players.

"Chesterfield, for me, has been unbelievable. The standards they are setting is like a League Two or a League One club.

"Fair play to Chesterfield because it is a great club to be in.

"I am very, very happy to be here.”

Covolan’s ‘sweeper keeper’ style has Town fans on the edge of their seats at times but that is why manager Paul Cook was determined to bring him in.

He said: "He (Paul Cook) likes my attributes being this way – coming for crosses and being aggressive. I believe that I fit very well in the team.”

Covolan only has one clean sheet so far this season but as long as the Blues keep winning and stay top of the league he is not overly worried.

He explained: "I spoke with Grimesy (Jamie Grimes) the other day about this. I don’t mind letting a goal in but we need to win the games. We need to have the three points. I don’t have a (clean sheet) target, every game I just put a target of being the best I can to help the team. Sometimes they can hit the post and go in like what happened today, some of the balls are not saveable.”

The experienced stopper did not get off to the best of starts after being sent off after just 30 minutes into his debut on the opening day of the season but he is grateful for the way people have treated him since.

