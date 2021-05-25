James Rowe’s men head to The Shay on Saturday knowing they will more than likely need to win to finish in the top seven and the same goes for the hosts.

We spoke to journalist Tom Scargill, who covers the Shaymen for the Halifax Courier, ahead of the big match for the lowdown on Saturday’s opponents...

What’s Halifax’s form been like since the two teams last met?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield take on Halifax at The Shay on Saturday, both teams have a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

More mixed than a bag of pick n mix!

They've won three and lost four, and their performances in those games have been just as polarised.

They were hugely disappointing in a home defeat to Bromley, which now looks very costly, but bounced back with a gritty, hard fought win over Woking.

They then played well in defeat against a good Stockport side and then won impressively at Yeovil, which looked like it had put one foot in the play-offs, but they then suffered back-to-back defeats to Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge.

They bounced back with a much-improved display winning at Maidenhead last time out, but the fear is that it's a little too late.

What’s the mood like going into this big clash?

Some fans are frustrated that they appear to have thrown away such a promising position after the Yeovil win, and even before that, that form has been so inconsistent.

Its been a case of which Halifax side will turn up over the last few weeks, although injuries, like the season as a whole, have played a part.

I think most fans are content that they are even in with a chance of the play-offs going into the final day, but that is perhaps hidden underneath the more prominent emotion of frustration at the Shaymen seemingly wasting such a great chance to finish in the top seven, and playing so poorly in some recent games when, not so long ago, like in wins at Chesterfield and Notts County, they were full of confidence and attacking intent.

Have Halifax suffered any more injuries?

Injuries and not taking their chances have been Town's downfalls this season. Attacking midfielder Jack Earing has been a big miss in recent weeks and will not be involved on Saturday, or it is expected, in any play-off campaign. Jamie Allen missed the win at Maidenhead with a shoulder problem so is a doubt. Danny Williams also misses the game through suspension.

What sort of afternoon are you expecting?