News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Chesterfield won 4-3 at Aldershot Town on Saturday.Chesterfield won 4-3 at Aldershot Town on Saturday.
Chesterfield won 4-3 at Aldershot Town on Saturday.

'Lovely touches' - Chesterfield player ratings from epic win against Aldershot Town

Joe Quigley’s 87th minute winner gave Chesterfield an epic 4-3 victory against Aldershot Town on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 20:10 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Got to feel for him. Another three goals conceded but again none were his fault. Improving with his feet. Played some nice passes out from the back to start attacks.

1. Harry Tyrer 6

Got to feel for him. Another three goals conceded but again none were his fault. Improving with his feet. Played some nice passes out from the back to start attacks. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Frustrations were directed at him from the touchline after giving up possession a few times in the first-half. He went down injured just before the break but gritted his teeth until midway through the second-half to continue so fair play to him for that. He played a part in the second goal with a clipped ball into the box.

2. Jeff King 6

Frustrations were directed at him from the touchline after giving up possession a few times in the first-half. He went down injured just before the break but gritted his teeth until midway through the second-half to continue so fair play to him for that. He played a part in the second goal with a clipped ball into the box. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Him and Grimes won’t have many tougher games this season up against Aldershot’s lively front two. Booked early on after bringing down Barham and that meant he could not put in a challenge for Aldershot’s second goal as Tolaj breezed past him too easily. Possibly lucky not to have given away a penalty as well. Played a part in the first goal, attacking the ball from Mandeville’s corner.

3. Ash Palmer 5

Him and Grimes won’t have many tougher games this season up against Aldershot’s lively front two. Booked early on after bringing down Barham and that meant he could not put in a challenge for Aldershot’s second goal as Tolaj breezed past him too easily. Possibly lucky not to have given away a penalty as well. Played a part in the first goal, attacking the ball from Mandeville’s corner. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Dragged out of position regularly by the impressive Barham, who constantly ran the channels and gave him a hard time in the first 45. But he made a couple of important blocks and was a threat in the opposition box. His late shot was heading in but was blatantly blocked by a hand, but thankfully Quigley was there to finish.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

Dragged out of position regularly by the impressive Barham, who constantly ran the channels and gave him a hard time in the first 45. But he made a couple of important blocks and was a threat in the opposition box. His late shot was heading in but was blatantly blocked by a hand, but thankfully Quigley was there to finish. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldAldershot Town