Joe Quigley’s 87th minute winner gave Chesterfield an epic 4-3 victory against Aldershot Town on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Got to feel for him. Another three goals conceded but again none were his fault. Improving with his feet. Played some nice passes out from the back to start attacks. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King 6
Frustrations were directed at him from the touchline after giving up possession a few times in the first-half. He went down injured just before the break but gritted his teeth until midway through the second-half to continue so fair play to him for that. He played a part in the second goal with a clipped ball into the box. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 5
Him and Grimes won’t have many tougher games this season up against Aldershot’s lively front two. Booked early on after bringing down Barham and that meant he could not put in a challenge for Aldershot’s second goal as Tolaj breezed past him too easily. Possibly lucky not to have given away a penalty as well. Played a part in the first goal, attacking the ball from Mandeville’s corner. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Dragged out of position regularly by the impressive Barham, who constantly ran the channels and gave him a hard time in the first 45. But he made a couple of important blocks and was a threat in the opposition box. His late shot was heading in but was blatantly blocked by a hand, but thankfully Quigley was there to finish. Photo: Tina Jenner