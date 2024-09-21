'Looked dangerous' - our Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Cheltenham Town

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 5
Started confidently, was commanding his box and showed some clean hands, but it was his error that allowed Cheltenham to equalise when he came rushing off his line, he didn't get there in time, and Jude-Boyd finished into an empty net. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 7
Solid. A determined defensive performance with recovery runs, tackles and clearances. Looks fitter and stronger from when he first arrived. Provided four crosses down the other end, too. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 6
Defensively he was pretty sound. Perhaps not his best day in possession. Took responsibility in bringing the ball out from the back in the second-half before he was moved up into midfield where we saw glimpses of what he can do going forward. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Chey Dunkley 5
His defensive capabilities have never been in question and he ticked those boxes again but he struggled in possession. He didn't look particularly comfortable and many of his passes didn't reach their intended target, which resulted in some frustrated groans from the home faithful. However, his team-mates in front of him didn't help him at times and, as Paul Cook says, that's not why he was brought to the club. Photo: Tina Jenner
