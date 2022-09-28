While the Spireites are top of the league, unbeaten in 10 games and have scored in every match so far, the visitors this weekend are finding life tough on their travels.

We caught up with journalist Daniel Darlington, who covers the Magpies for the Maidenhead Advertiser, to get the lowdown on Town’s next opponents...

How has Maidenhead United’s start to the season been?

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire.

Maidenhead United have made an average to poor start to the season and find themselves just two points above bottom club Torquay United after 10 matches.

They have managed three wins so far this season, all at home, against Scunthorpe United, Altrincham and Woking, while they also played well in the 1-1 draw against FC Halifax Town, but more often than not this season they've struggled to break down sides and create the kind of chances needed to win matches.

They have at times been resolute defensively, and this is surely their best hope of getting anything from Saturday's game at Chesterfield.

What are the expectations among fans this season?

I think most Maidenhead United fans anticipate another season battling against relegation, and many I've spoken to fear they'll go down this year. However, the Magpies have defied those expectations before and are now in their sixth season in the National League. They've also had the happy habit in recent seasons of taking the scalps of some of the league's bigger clubs - including Chesterfield's last year - something they'll need to maintain if they're to secure their status once more.

It is always worth pointing out that Maidenhead are one of just two part-time teams playing at this level and have one of the smallest playing budgets, so they continue to punch well above their weight. If they finish fifth bottom this season, that will be perceived as another successful season, however, Alan Devonshire, his coaching team and the players will be setting their aspirations a little higher than that.

What's Maidenhead’s style of play?

Chesterfield can expect to come up against a side that will attempt to be very compact and resolute defensively.

They'll sit deep, allow the Spireites plenty of the ball and challenge them to break them down.

They do have plenty of pace in the side, though, which they'll look to exploit on the counter-attack.

In their recent 1-0 victory over Woking, they were by no means the better side, but they limited the Cards to half-chances and skilfully took the one good chance that fell their way in the second- half. I would imagine it will be a similar game plan for Saturday, however, I fear for them if they fall behind early on as I'm not sure plan B has proved too effective this season, as demonstrated by Saturday's disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Gateshead.

Who are the dangermen?

A couple of their dangermen, Sam Barratt and Dan Sparkes, are likely to miss the game through injury, and the Magpies have badly missed their craft and ingenuity going forward. They do, however, still have players who can cause sides difficulties going forward.

Shawn McCoulsky is a bright and lively striker who has the nous to shake off his marker and get himself in good positions - however, all too often he snatches at those opportunities.

Emile Acquah has managed a couple of goals already this term and has been leading the line reasonably well.

Ashley Nathaniel-George has been one of the side's bright sparks this season and brilliantly created the winner for Acquah in the recent win over Woking.

However, while United have a hard-working front line and midfield, who are still getting to know each other's games, they've lacked a killer, clinical edge this season and have managed only seven goals in 10 matches - the joint second worst record in the division.

How do you think Maidenhead will approach Saturday's game?

I don't think Maidenhead can afford to be expansive, as I think the Spireites would just pick them off, so they'll sit deep, invite the home side on and look to frustrate them. If they can get to half-time with the scores level, they may fancy their chances of causing another upset.

They’re lacking the firepower of last season, and badly miss Josh Kelly who's been sold to Solihull Moors, but they do still have players capable of finding the net, and if they could come away with a goalless draw or nick a 1-0 win, it would be a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season. So far on the road, they've lost every single game without scoring a goal, however, you can never quite right off an Alan Devonshire side, and they were by all accounts unfortunate not to get something from their last away trip to Boreham Wood.

Any injuries/suspensions?

Zico Asare should return to the side following suspension. I'm sure Sam Barratt and Dan Sparkes are still nursing knocks and won't make the trip. Left-back Sam Beckwith has also missed the last four matches with an injury.

Likely line-up and formation?