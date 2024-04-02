Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will part company after the last game against Ebbsfleet United on April 20.

A run of six successive defeats has left them third from bottom and three points from safety with only four games remaining.

Chairman Danny Hunter said the decision had been made with a ‘heavy heart’ and pointed out the successful times they have had under Garrard in his near nine years in charge, such as reaching the National League play-off final at Wembley in 2018, other play-off campaigns, and progressing to the FA Cup fifth round two years ago.

Luke Garrard. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Chairman Danny Hunter said: “He should not be remembered for one disastrous season but for his volume of work over so many seasons.

“I remind those amongst us who think a manager should be sacked every time a club has a bad run, that if I adopted your policy, Luke would have gone many times and because I was patient and he was supported, we created magic moments, and look over the years what we’ve achieved together.

“In the fullness of time, Luke will be remembered for how he kept us up in his early managerial tenure, for the play-off wins and for the day we took our town to Wembley and came so close to the EFL.”

Hunter added: “Luke and I have both recognised that April 20, whatever the outcome of our season, is the right time for us to say our goodbyes for now.”

Chesterfield beat Boreham 3-0 last month to clinch promotion and the National League title.