Long jump silver for Amber Valley & Erewash AC's Ella Rush in Manchester

Ella Rush with her silver medal.

The event attracted 14 of the country’s top jumpers and Rush jumped very consistently throughout the competition with a best distance of 5.86m, her second furthest effort this season.

Rush, who is eligible for this age group next year, gained her fourth English School’s medal having previously won the silver in the junior long jump and gold in the junior pentathlon in 2018 and gold in the intermediate heptathlon in 2019.

Hugo Thomas, who has recently joined AVEAC following the County School’s Championships in June, excelled himself by finishing fifth in the junior boy’s long jump in what was only his third competitive outing at the event.

His 5.71m distance beat his previous best mark by five centimetres.

In the girl’s junior long jump, Mae Jones had another consistent jump of 4.97m to finish tenth, not that far behind her season’s best standing at 5.11m.

Imogen Laugharne finished in 13th place in the junior girl’s high jump. She cleared the same height, 1.51m, as the eighth-placed athlete, losing out on count back due to having a greater number of failures at a lower height.