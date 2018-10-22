Top-of-the-table Clay Cross Town on cloud nine

It’s nine wins out of nine now for top-of-the-table Clay Cross Town after a 7-1 rout of bottom team Thorne Colliery in the North Division of the Central Midlands League.

They were ahead from the third minute when a corner from Josh Scully went straight in, and Jordan Hendley made it two on 23 when finishing a solo run in style.

Thorne pulled one back, but Hendley struck again before Clay Cross coasted through the second half, adding four more goals from Ryan Ordidge, Callam Lytham and manager Ant Lynam (2).