Improving Clay Cross ready to take on runaway leaders

A welcome winning sequence for Clay Cross Town was extended to four games when they returned home from Thorne Colliery with a 3-0 victory.

The success lifted the Millers to sixth in the South Division table of the Central Midlands League, only three points off second spot with six games in hand.

Now they will be hoping to unveil their title credentials this coming Saturday when they entertain the runaway leaders Harworth Colliery, who are fully 20 points above them but have played five matches more.

Thorne always provide formidable opposition, but Clay Cross were very much up for the challenge and took the lead on 11 minutes when captain Joel Holland tapped in from close range.

During a spell of further pressure, the Millers doubled their advantage when they were awarded a free-kick on the half-hour. Despite an acute angle, the kick was cleverly curled over the outstretched arms of home ‘keeper, Michael Teale, to cap an excellent debut for the club by Alex Hewitt in which he dominated the midfield and took the man-of-the-match award.

The Thorne defence was all at sea as Clay Cross continued to press and bagged their third goal in the 36th minute when an inch-perfect cross by Holland was met at the back post by Lee Clay, who headed home his 21st of the season.

On an increasingly heavy pitch in the second half, resilient Thorne opted to defend in numbers to prevent any more goals for the visitors.