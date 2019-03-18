Dates set for big junior football tournament at Barlborough

The dates have been announced for one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the Chesterfield region.

The annual Barlborough Junior Football Club tournament, which attracted record numbers last year, will take place over the weekend of June 15 and 16.

Barlborough Country Park will be the venue for the event, which is now in its fifth year. In 2018, a total of 85 teams, split into age groups from U7s to U14s, travelled from the Sheffield, Chesterfield, Worksop and Derby areas to take part in 236 matches. Two of Barlborough’s own teams won finals.

This year, food and drink stalls, plus entertainment, will make it a real family event.

A limited number of places are still available for any interested teams. Contact club chairman Ben Parry on 07779 016699.