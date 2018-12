Chesterfield fans watched the post-Martin Allen era begin with a 1-1 draw on Saturday — their 12th in the National League this season.

Brad Parry hit a second-half equaliser after the Spireites, led by caretaker boss John Pemberton, had fallen behind in the first half.

Click on our fans gallery by Rachel Atkins to see if you can spot a familiar face.

Pemberton’s Praise