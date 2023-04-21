News you can trust since 1855
Loan pair can play for Chesterfield in play-offs, coach confirms

Loan pair Andy Dallas and Paul McCallum can play for Chesterfield in the play-offs, it has been confirmed.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Dallas, who scored a hat-trick in midweek against Torquay United, is on loan from Solihull Moors, while McCallum, who grabbed two assists in the same match, is on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge. Both Solihull and the Daggers can’t finish in the top seven.

The duo joined on loan until the end of the season but with the Spireites’ play-off place now confirmed some fans have been wondering if they will be able to play in those games.

“It would have been a sticky point if we had to play their teams in the play-offs, I don’t know what the small print is on that one, but they will be able to play for us, yes,” assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT.

Andy Dallas and Paul McCallum. Picture: Tina Jenner.Andy Dallas and Paul McCallum. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Andy Dallas and Paul McCallum. Picture: Tina Jenner.
On the subject of loan players, decisions will need to be made on whether Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke, Michal Gyasi and Danny Rowe could offer anything different when they return to the club.

Whelan is at Solihull, Rowe at York City, Clarke at relegated Yeovil Town and Gyasi is at National League North side Gloucester City, who currently sit in the last play-off spot.

Whelan has been a regular starter for Solihull but Clarke, Rowe and Gyasi have had minimal minutes.

On whether any of those could come back in for the Blues’ play-off campaign, Webb said: “I think each one of them will be taken on its merit. I can’t speak for the gaffer on that decision because obviously it is for the here and now and those things, in terms of importance level, are down the pecking order at the minute but I think as it gets closer to the time it might be that one or two do or none of them.

"It is certainly not that they have to come back and be around it because if you have got four or five players suddenly around your squad, who are not involved going into the play-offs, is there a point for them and for us? I am not saying that will be the case but we will make a decision a lot closer to the time.”

