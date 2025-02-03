The Rams are currently in the drop zone after losing seven league games in a row for the first time since the 2007-08 Premier League season in which they registered a record low 11 points.

For now Warne is still in charge of Derby ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City.

But one more defeat could signal the end for the former Rotherham manager, with a number of big name bosses currently out of work and potentially waiting in the pipelines.

Here are list of favourites to take charge at Pride Park, according to the gambling.com website.