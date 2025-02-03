Paul Warne is currently under huge pressure after seven straight league defeats for Derby County.placeholder image
Paul Warne is currently under huge pressure after seven straight league defeats for Derby County.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard favourite to become Derby County's new manager . . . if under-fire Paul Warne is sacked

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:49 BST
Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard is the favourite to become Derby County’s new boss . . . if the Rams pull the plug on Paul Warne.

The Rams are currently in the drop zone after losing seven league games in a row for the first time since the 2007-08 Premier League season in which they registered a record low 11 points.

For now Warne is still in charge of Derby ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City.

But one more defeat could signal the end for the former Rotherham manager, with a number of big name bosses currently out of work and potentially waiting in the pipelines.

Here are list of favourites to take charge at Pride Park, according to the gambling.com website.

Give us your thoughts by joining the debate over on our social media channels.

11/8

1. Steven Gerrard

11/8 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2/1

2. Russell Martin

2/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/2

3. Steve Cooper

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
3/1

4. Rob Edwards

3/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Steven GerrardDerby CountyPaul WarneLiverpoolPremier LeagueEnglandNorwich CityRotherham
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice