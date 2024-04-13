Live blog: Wealdstone v Chesterfield - Spireites make six changes
Spireites head to Wealdstone today and you can follow all the action with our live blog.
Wealdstone v Spireites LIVE
9: Great tackle by Horton denies Duku after he was about to get a shot away. Spireites had been caught napping there
Steady start
5: Spireites seeing plenty of the ball in the opening five minutes. Patient possession/probing football so far
Off we go
Michael Jacobs gets us underway.
Teams out
Chesterfield enter the pitch with a guard of honour from their opponents. Kick-off moments away.
About 20 mins to go until kick-off on a rather nice Spring day in London
How the champs line-up
The ground is filling up
Spireites fans are making their way into the ground
Six changes
Getting back to winning ways
After two defeats in a row Spireites are looking to return to winning ways.
Wealdstone playing their fourth game of the week, but will be in great spirits after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Dorking.
Just over an hour to kick-off here at The Vale
