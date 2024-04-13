Live

Live blog: Wealdstone v Chesterfield - Spireites make six changes

Chesterfield’s National League journey is coming to an end, with just three games to go.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Apr 2024, 08:15 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
Chesterfield head to Wealdstone for their penultimate National League away game.

Spireites head to Wealdstone today and you can follow all the action with our live blog.

Wealdstone v Spireites LIVE

15:12 BST

9: Great tackle by Horton denies Duku after he was about to get a shot away. Spireites had been caught napping there

15:07 BST

Steady start

5: Spireites seeing plenty of the ball in the opening five minutes. Patient possession/probing football so far

15:02 BST

Off we go

Michael Jacobs gets us underway.

14:59 BST

Teams out

Chesterfield enter the pitch with a guard of honour from their opponents. Kick-off moments away.

14:40 BST

Kick-off nearing

About 20 mins to go until kick-off on a rather nice Spring day in London

14:27 BST

How the champs line-up

The starting XI

14:17 BST

The ground is filling up

Spireites fans are making their way into the ground

Spireites fans filling up the away end
14:09 BST

The line-up

Six changes

14:03 BST

Getting back to winning ways

After two defeats in a row Spireites are looking to return to winning ways.

Wealdstone playing their fourth game of the week, but will be in great spirits after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Dorking.

13:58 BST

Kick-off nearing

Just over an hour to kick-off here at The Vale

Chesterfield players arrive ahead of kick-off
