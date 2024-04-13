Live blog: FT: Wealdstone 1 Chesterfield 0 - reaction to follow
Spireites head to Wealdstone today and you can follow all the action with our live blog.
Wealdstone v Spireites LIVE
FT: Wealdstone 1 Spireites 0
The locals celebrate - and rightly so.
Check out the website for full post-match reaction to follow.
Not Spireites day’ today. A game they didn’t need to win, unlike Wealdstone. That has probably been the telling factor. Wealdstone wanted it more today.
Spireites turn to Gateshead and the quest for 100 points.
Five added minutes for Spireites to spare their blushes.
2,133 is the official crowd today.
Spireites have a goal ruled out for offside.Ash Palmer ruled to have strayed after the ball was slotted home following a goal-keeping error
80: Into the last ten minutes and no sign of an equaliser. Wealstone looking for a second rather than sitrting back to protect their lead.
75: Dillon De Silva with a cool finish after getting on the end of Jack Young’s pass.
GOAL Wealdstone take the lead on 74 minutes
Jack Cook should have scored for the hosts after failing to tap home a free-kick
72: Kretzschmar off and replaced by Jack Young for the hosts.
