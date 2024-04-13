Live

Live blog: FT: Wealdstone 1 Chesterfield 0 - reaction to follow

Chesterfield’s National League journey is coming to an end, with just three games to go.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Apr 2024, 08:15 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 17:01 BST
Chesterfield head to Wealdstone for their penultimate National League away game.Chesterfield head to Wealdstone for their penultimate National League away game.
Spireites head to Wealdstone today and you can follow all the action with our live blog.

Wealdstone v Spireites LIVE

16:54 BST

FT: Wealdstone 1 Spireites 0

The locals celebrate - and rightly so.

Check out the website for full post-match reaction to follow.

16:52 BST

Not Spireites day’ today. A game they didn’t need to win, unlike Wealdstone. That has probably been the telling factor. Wealdstone wanted it more today.

Spireites turn to Gateshead and the quest for 100 points.

16:48 BST

Five added minutes for Spireites to spare their blushes.

16:45 BST

2,133 is the official crowd today.

16:43 BST

Spireites have a goal ruled out for offside.Ash Palmer ruled to have strayed after the ball was slotted home following a goal-keeping error

16:38 BST

80: Into the last ten minutes and no sign of an equaliser. Wealstone looking for a second rather than sitrting back to protect their lead.

16:33 BST

75: Dillon De Silva with a cool finish after getting on the end of Jack Young’s pass.

16:32 BST

GOAL Wealdstone take the lead on 74 minutes

16:32 BST

Jack Cook should have scored for the hosts after failing to tap home a free-kick

16:31 BST

72: Kretzschmar off and replaced by Jack Young for the hosts.

