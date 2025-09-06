Here are our player ratings from the game….
1. Zach Hemming 6
Didn't have much to do despite the defeat. Walsall had two shots on target - Kanu's goal and a shot from Lakin which Hemming parried. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Defended well at times and was able to drive Chesterfield up the pitch. Off on 72. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chey Dunkley 6
Should he have got across to Kanu quicker to narrow the angle for the goal? Didn't do much wrong other than that. Would have fancied him to bury the late header but it flew over. Photo: Chesterfield FC
4. Kyle McFadzean 5
Lost out to Kanu in a 50-50 duel and the striker stroked home what proved to be the winner. Photo: Brian Eyre