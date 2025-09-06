Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Walsall on Saturday.placeholder image
'Little influence' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to 10-man Walsall

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Sep 2025, 19:18 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 19:27 BST
Chesterfield lost 1-0 at 10-man Walsall on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game….

Didn't have much to do despite the defeat. Walsall had two shots on target - Kanu's goal and a shot from Lakin which Hemming parried.

1. Zach Hemming 6

Didn't have much to do despite the defeat. Walsall had two shots on target - Kanu's goal and a shot from Lakin which Hemming parried. Photo: Tina Jenner

Defended well at times and was able to drive Chesterfield up the pitch. Off on 72.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Defended well at times and was able to drive Chesterfield up the pitch. Off on 72. Photo: Brian Eyre

Should he have got across to Kanu quicker to narrow the angle for the goal? Didn't do much wrong other than that. Would have fancied him to bury the late header but it flew over.

3. Chey Dunkley 6

Should he have got across to Kanu quicker to narrow the angle for the goal? Didn't do much wrong other than that. Would have fancied him to bury the late header but it flew over. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Lost out to Kanu in a 50-50 duel and the striker stroked home what proved to be the winner.

4. Kyle McFadzean 5

Lost out to Kanu in a 50-50 duel and the striker stroked home what proved to be the winner. Photo: Brian Eyre

