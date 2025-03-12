Chesterfield beat Salford City 4-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Chesterfield FC.placeholder image
'Like London buses' - Chesterfield player ratings from thumping win against 10-man Salford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Liam Mandeville scored his first goals of the season as Chesterfield beat 10-man Salford City 4-0.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A second consecutive impressive performance and a deserved clean sheet. Just like against Newport County, he made two big saves at 0-0 which proved to be vital.

A second consecutive impressive performance and a deserved clean sheet. Just like against Newport County, he made two big saves at 0-0 which proved to be vital.

Steady outing but was withdrawn at half-time with a tight calf. He had an operation on his calf earlier in the season so fingers crossed it is nothing serious.

Steady outing but was withdrawn at half-time with a tight calf. He had an operation on his calf earlier in the season so fingers crossed it is nothing serious.

Went about his business with minimal fuss. Made more clearances than anyone else, according to the stats. Kept things simple after the red card to help record a clean sheet.

Went about his business with minimal fuss. Made more clearances than anyone else, according to the stats. Kept things simple after the red card to help record a clean sheet.

Started aggressively and in the thick of action early oon as he was required to win a number of headers, duels and had to clear his lines. No slip-ups after the red card as Chesterfield took control.

Started aggressively and in the thick of action early oon as he was required to win a number of headers, duels and had to clear his lines. No slip-ups after the red card as Chesterfield took control.

