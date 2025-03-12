Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
A second consecutive impressive performance and a deserved clean sheet. Just like against Newport County, he made two big saves at 0-0 which proved to be vital. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
Steady outing but was withdrawn at half-time with a tight calf. He had an operation on his calf earlier in the season so fingers crossed it is nothing serious. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Went about his business with minimal fuss. Made more clearances than anyone else, according to the stats. Kept things simple after the red card to help record a clean sheet. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Started aggressively and in the thick of action early oon as he was required to win a number of headers, duels and had to clear his lines. No slip-ups after the red card as Chesterfield took control. Photo: Brian Eyre