Brown’s men, despite being in the relegation zone and having not won any of their previous six before today, deservedly won 3-1 at the SMH Group Stadium.

They led 1-0 early on before being pegged back and they could have gone behind before half-time. But they regrouped and scored twice before the hour and then saw the game out comfortably.

The Harriers gave Chesterfield a guard of honour before kick-off as a sign of respect for winning the title but they showed no fear after that.

Kidderminster Harriers boss Phil Brown. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Two of Kidderminster’s goals came from long throws which will be a disappointment to the Blues camp.

Brown said: “It was a massive challenge to be brutally honest – I have watched with great admiration for Paul Cook and his backroom staff and his team. This season hasbeen nothing short of outstanding.

"I think the team showed massive respect for Chesterfield for winning the title in the manner that they did before the game and then when the first whistle went we just went after them.

"I thought our front two were outstanding – everything stuck – and our midfield three were all over them like a rash when the ball fell into areas of space.”

He added: "When they equalised we could have easily gone under but we showed character.