Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 7
Back-to-back league clean sheets. Did well to push one awkward shot around the post in the first-half. On the end of a few heated words from the bench at times. Had to be alert to sweep up. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8
Solid and classy. Like a new signing. Nothing got past him and he marauded forward when opportunities rose. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tyrone Williams 8
Mopped up calmly at the back and showed nice composure to play the ball into Grigg for the opener. But sadly he had to go off with a dislocated shoulder in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo 8
A colossal. Showed a maturity and steeliness about him beyond his young years. Made one stunning block and was aggressive throughout. Shifted to left-back at half-time and didn’t look out of place. Photo: Tina Jenner
