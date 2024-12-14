Armando Dobra impressed in Chesterfield's win at Carlisle United.placeholder image
Armando Dobra impressed in Chesterfield's win at Carlisle United.

'Like a new signing' - Chesterfield player ratings from win at Carlisle United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Dec 2024, 19:05 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 20:03 BST
Goals from Dilan Markanday and Will Grigg secured a solid 2-0 away win for Chesterfield at struggling Carlisle United.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Back-to-back league clean sheets. Did well to push one awkward shot around the post in the first-half. On the end of a few heated words from the bench at times. Had to be alert to sweep up.

1. Max Thompson 7

Back-to-back league clean sheets. Did well to push one awkward shot around the post in the first-half. On the end of a few heated words from the bench at times. Had to be alert to sweep up. Photo: Tina Jenner

Solid and classy. Like a new signing. Nothing got past him and he marauded forward when opportunities rose.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8

Solid and classy. Like a new signing. Nothing got past him and he marauded forward when opportunities rose. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Mopped up calmly at the back and showed nice composure to play the ball into Grigg for the opener. But sadly he had to go off with a dislocated shoulder in the second-half.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

Mopped up calmly at the back and showed nice composure to play the ball into Grigg for the opener. But sadly he had to go off with a dislocated shoulder in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner

A colossal. Showed a maturity and steeliness about him beyond his young years. Made one stunning block and was aggressive throughout. Shifted to left-back at half-time and didn’t look out of place.

4. Harvey Araujo 8

A colossal. Showed a maturity and steeliness about him beyond his young years. Made one stunning block and was aggressive throughout. Shifted to left-back at half-time and didn’t look out of place. Photo: Tina Jenner

