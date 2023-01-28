Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game….

Lucas Covolan 6

Started for the third successive game. Made some good saves, including two top reaction stops, in the first-half. Made another fingertip save from Pritchard in the second-half. Conceded three but he was let down by those in front of him.

Chesterfield lost 3-0 at Barnet on Saturday.

Jeff King 4

Got into some promising attacking positions but the final ball was missing. Had a tough afternoon against Kanu who went past him a few of times after diving in. Didn’t cover himself in glory defensively. Came close to equalising just after half-time but his effort was cleared off the line.

Ash Palmer 5

The centre-back was a big threat in the opposition box, going close a few times from corners, including one great chance at 0-0 when the ball fell to him but his strike was blocked. But questions will be asked of him and Grimes given Barnet striker Kabamba bagged a hat-trick.

Jamie Grimes 5

The captain had a soft header on target in the first-half but there were too many stray passes and wide open gaps for Kabamba to exploit.

Bailey Clements 6

Didn’t do much wrong defensively but perhaps could have offered more going forward.

Mike Jones 4

Unlike him, he was off the pace in the first-half and he was not allowed to get on the ball to dictate play. An off day for him. Subbed off at half-time.

Darren Oldaker 5

Recalled to the side but didn’t take his chance. A couple of nice passes but he didn’t offer enough and was subbed off with 20 minutes remaining.

Tim Akinola 6

One of the better performers, winning possession back high up the pitch a couple of times in the first-half. Had a great chance to equalise but Walker saved with his legs. Created a good chance in the second 45 with a cutting pass. Limped off late on.

Armando Dobra 5

Played on the right of a front three. One chance in the first-half was struck straight at Walker. Started the second-half brightly but lost his composure and got involved in some needless argy-bargy.

Joe Quigley 4

Won some early headers but that was about as good as it got. Didn’t offer anywhere near enough of a threat and was too lightweight. Not ruthless enough in the box.

Ryan Colclough 5

His first start since his move from Altrincham. Got into some good positions but there was no end product. Should have scored with one chance but scuffed his shot and had another effort parried. Subbed off with 20 to go.

Ollie Banks 3

Replaced Jones at half-time but had little positive impact. Poor in possession and was knocked off the ball for the second goal, although the throw from King was probably not the easiest to deal with.

Akwasi Asante 5

Replaced Oldaker on 73 minutes.

Liam Mandeville N/A