Liam Mandeville has signed a new contract at Chesterfield.

The 24-year-old has penned a new one-year deal and the club has an option to extend his stay for a further year if they wish.

The midfielder finished the season in good form, scoring against Halifax in the last match of the season and against Notts County on Saturday in the play-offs.

Mandeville signed for Town in 2019 after being released by Doncaster Rovers.

“I was desperate to stay as there is something good going on at the club,” he said. “The change at the club since the manager came in has been unbelievable.

“I feel we’ve got a winning mentaility back and I can’t see why we won’t be challenging for automatic promotion next season.”

Speaking about Mandeville after his star performance against Halifax last month, manager James Rowe said: “We know he has got the work ethic, he has got the talent, he is 24, we have to remember that. People forget his age.

“He has done a lot in his career, he has won League Two as a young lad and he has played in League One as well.

“We have got a talent on our hands, we just need to nurture that with more goals and assists.