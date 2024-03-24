Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Everton, is popular among the fanbase.

He recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season on Saturday as the Spireites beat Boreham Wood 3-0 to clinch the National League title and promotion to the Football League.

Asked about returning next term, Tyrer told the DT that he would ‘definitely’ be up for it.

Harry Tyrer. Picture: Tina Jenner

“If both parties agree and it was the right option for me then I would not turn it down" he said. “I love this club. It is a great club. It feels like I have been here for many years. It has been a terrific experience for me this season.

"Let’s get another loan in next season, let’s see what happens at the end of the season. Let’s party tonight and then worry about that at the end of the year.

"The fans sing my name from minute one. It is a great feeling. There is nothing better than when they chant my name.”

Tyrer said there was beer and champagne everywhere in the dressing room as Town celebrated their return to the Football League after six years away.

“We have finally done it and we are finally over the line,” he said. Many people in football will want a winners’ medal around their neck so to get one here and to get this club out of the league is a great achievement for myself and the club. It is the first winners’ medal that I have had in my whole career. I am just over the moon. It is unbelievable.

"It is a great feeling. I can’t put it into words to be honest. We have worked hard all season, right from Portugal day one when we went away in pre-season.”

Tyrer, sitting in the media room with his winners’ medal around his neck, said his point-blank block from Bromley’s Alex Kirk last month or his fingertip stop from AFC Fylde’s Nick Haughton at the start of the season are his favourite saves of the campaign.

He also paid tribute to Paul Cook for his guidance and said there should be a ‘statue’ built of him after becoming the first Chesterfield manager to win two league titles.