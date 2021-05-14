Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

Chesterfield are sixth in the National League table with three games to go.

They face Wealdstone on Saturday and then Dagenham and Redbridge and Halifax between now and May 29.

“You always want it to be in your hands at this stage of the season, it is the business end,” Rowe said.

“We are really looking forward to these next three games as a group and we want to deliver that play-off spot to the community

“We have just got to finish the job off now and we are really excited to get the fans back in and play in front of them.

“However, we are not looking that far ahead. Let’s get a positive result against Wealdstone and then welcome the supporters back the following week.”

Gavin Gunning (hamstring/groin) and Curtis Weston (Achilles) will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash against a Wealdstone side who have lost eight games in a row.

The Blues could potentially take a big step towards cementing a place in the top seven with rivals Notts County and Bromley going head-to-head but Rowe is keen to concentrate on his own team.

“I think it is really dangerous if you start to second guess other scores, I won’t be doing that at all, all I am focused on is ourselves,” he explained.

“I think I know the target to get to for us to be able to secure a league position in the play-offs to extend our season.

“Our goal difference has improved significantly over the last week, that is important, that might add an extra point, so hopefully we can add to that tomorrow but we won’t taking Wealdstone lightly, we will respect them and we need to make sure we influence it the way I want us to influence it.”