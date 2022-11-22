The Spireites travel to League Two AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in the second round of the competition.

Town will arrive at Plough Lane full of confidence after going eight unbeaten, including winning five in a row.

The Dons are also unbeaten in eight but the Blues have already beaten League Two opposition in Northampton Town in the previous round and they fancy their chances of upsetting the odds again.

"We are flying at the minute,” assistant manager Danny Webb said ahead of the game.

“We are going to a place where we will be the underdogs. Let's cause an upset. The pressure will be on them a thousand per cent.

"Our fans will go down there and enjoy the day and if we win it is a bonus.

"We are going down there treating it like it is a league game away at Wrexham or Notts County, that is the importance we are putting on it.

"I would not say it is less pressure (to a league game), but I would say it is different pressure.

"What we want to do is cause an upset and have a nice third round draw."

Webb, who played for the Dons in the 2007/2008 season, winning promotion from the Isthmian League Premier Division, but he was released at the end of the campaign.

He added: "It (Wimbledon) is a good little club. I think the people who run it run it properly.

