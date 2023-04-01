Here are Liam Norcliffe's player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 7

A fourth straight clean sheet and his 11th of the season. He didn't have any saves to make but he did well to come off his line and cut-out a couple of through-balls in the first-half.

Jamie Grimes.

Jeff King 7

Continues his good run of being more solid defensively. Bombed on a lot in the second-half. His end product was mixed. One dangerous late shot looked to be on target but it was blocked.

Ash Palmer 7

A steady head at the back. Aggressive in the air and won his duels.

Jamie Grimes 8

Another excellent outing. Dominant in the air, made interceptions and picked out some nice passes into midfield. Aside from one stray pass, which led to a chance, he was a rock.

Laurence Maguire 7

Continues to go from strength-to-strength. Pushed up high in the first-half to join in attacks. Battled hard and stood up to the physical challenge.

Mike Jones 8

Plays every game like it is last. Played with a lot of tempo and intent. He was a solid barrier which stopped Maidenhead breaking forward. Him or Grimes for man of the match.

Ollie Banks 7

Ran the show in the first-half as he zipped the ball about with purpose and had one threatening shot blocked. Looked to have enjoyed himself out there. Didn't have quite as much joy after the break but a strong peformance overall.

Liam Mandeville 7

Caused lots of problems by taking up positions behind Maidenhead's midfield. His ball retention was strong. Got into some promising positions late on but the final ball was lacking.

Andrew Dallas 6

Started brightly, hitting the bar with a looping cross, but faded as the first-half went on. Town couldn't find him as often as they would have liked and perhaps he is still learning the '10' position. Had the best chance of the game after the break when he went through one-on-one but he missed an empty net after rounding the keeper.

Ryan Colclough 8

A big threat in the first-half and enjoyable to watch. His quick turns and mazy dribble left Maidenhead dizzy. Forced the home keeper to parry his powerful shot after forcing his way into the box. A quieter second-half but still a threat.

Paul McCallum 6

His best work came in his own area, heading clear long throws and corners. Put himself about but needed more service.

Joe Quigley N/A

Replaced McCallum late on.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

Came on for Dallas late on.

Darren Oldaker N/A