Chesterfield are seven points off the play-off places ahead of tonight's game with Carlisle United.

League Two's latest promotion odds as Chesterfield, Bradford City, Port Vale, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, AFC Wimbledon and more fight for a place in League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
It’s going to be a thrilling final few games in League Two’s promotion race.

The race for the title is a wide open affair following Walsall’s faltering form, with just six points seperating the top six.

Further down the table the fight for play-off places are still up for grabs, with Grimsby currently in the box seat.

But Colchester United, Chesterfield, Salford City and Crewe are chasing hard and awaiting any slip ups.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet.

Have your say on how you think the promotion battle will finish via our social media channels.

Get your latest Spireites news, here.

1/10

1. Walsall

1/10 Photo: Getty Images

1/4

2. Bradford City

1/4 Photo: Getty Images

4/11

3. Doncaster Rovers

4/11 Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Evens

4. Port Vale

Evens Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

