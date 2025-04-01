The race for the title is a wide open affair following Walsall’s faltering form, with just six points seperating the top six.

Further down the table the fight for play-off places are still up for grabs, with Grimsby currently in the box seat.

But Colchester United, Chesterfield, Salford City and Crewe are chasing hard and awaiting any slip ups.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet.

Have your say on how you think the promotion battle will finish via our social media channels.