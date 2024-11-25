Three sides have already seen two men sent off this season, while 14 teams have an unblemished record.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee so far this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get plenty of Spireites news, here, each day.

1 . Grimsby Town - 9pts Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Colchester United - 10pts Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Newport County - 10pts Y: 10 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales