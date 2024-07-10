Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The League Two season starts next month and clubs are starting to fine-tune their squads ahead of the big kick-off.

Chesterfield have brought in five new faces themselves, but let’s take a look at who else has been active in the transfer market recently...

PORT VALE

Darren Moore’s men have made a big statement of intent with the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City midfielder George Byers on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old played an influential role in the Owls, then managed by Moore, winning promotion from League One a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Byers pictured playing for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

MK DONS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Spurs, Swansea and QPR man, Tom Carroll, 32, has put pen to paper after reportedly turning down a contract at Exeter City.

HARROGATE TOWN

The Sulphurites have swooped to bring in defender Zico Asare, 23, from Maidenhead United, for an undisclosed fee. The right-back started his career at Fulham and also played for England at youth level.

CREWE ALEXANDRA

Experienced striker Omar Bogle, 31, has penned a deal with last season’s play-off finalists after leaving Newport County.

CARLISLE UNITED

The Cumbrians have brought in defender Archie Davies from League of Ireland outfit Dundalk. The 25-year-old came through the Crystal Palace academy before moving to Brighton. He has also played for Crawley Town and Aldershot Town.

NOTTS COUNTY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have sold star striker Macaulay Langstaff to Championship side Millwall for a reported fee of £750,000. The 27-year-old departs after scoring 71 goals in 97 appearances.

GRIMSBY TOWN