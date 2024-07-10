League Two transfers round-up as Port Vale swoop for former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and MK Dons sign ex-Spurs man
Chesterfield have brought in five new faces themselves, but let’s take a look at who else has been active in the transfer market recently...
PORT VALE
Darren Moore’s men have made a big statement of intent with the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City midfielder George Byers on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old played an influential role in the Owls, then managed by Moore, winning promotion from League One a year ago.
MK DONS
Former Spurs, Swansea and QPR man, Tom Carroll, 32, has put pen to paper after reportedly turning down a contract at Exeter City.
HARROGATE TOWN
The Sulphurites have swooped to bring in defender Zico Asare, 23, from Maidenhead United, for an undisclosed fee. The right-back started his career at Fulham and also played for England at youth level.
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Experienced striker Omar Bogle, 31, has penned a deal with last season’s play-off finalists after leaving Newport County.
CARLISLE UNITED
The Cumbrians have brought in defender Archie Davies from League of Ireland outfit Dundalk. The 25-year-old came through the Crystal Palace academy before moving to Brighton. He has also played for Crawley Town and Aldershot Town.
NOTTS COUNTY
The Magpies have sold star striker Macaulay Langstaff to Championship side Millwall for a reported fee of £750,000. The 27-year-old departs after scoring 71 goals in 97 appearances.
GRIMSBY TOWN
The Mariners have made a double addition in former Port Vale defender Lewis Cass, 24, and Iceland international midfielder Jason Dadi Svanthorsson, 24.
