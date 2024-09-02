The loss leaves promotion-chasing Spireites with just one win in four games.

It might be a slower start than they would wish for but this supercomputer prediction remains one of the most bizarre you are going to see.

The unlikely prediction, made by OLBG, claims Paul Cook’s men will be facing a relegation fight. Here is how it sees the League Two table finishing.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.